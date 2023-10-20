Moo-ving violation: Cows fall out of trailer on highway; appear to be OK

CHARLOTTE — Holy cow.

Sergio Coello was on his way to work for his detailing business on Highway 49 Friday morning when he said the door come off of a trailer in front of him. He thought tools would start flying out. He was wrong.

“I see the first one, I’m like I don’t smoke. I don’t know what I took this morning. And then the second, the third, the fourth they start tumbling out. A whole lot of ground beef for everybody.”

Holy cow.



A Charlotte man was in for quite the surprise this morning on his way to pick up his detailing equipment. Cows just started falling out of a trailer in front of him, one by one



I just interviewed him. Story at 5&6.@wsoctv pic.twitter.com/HBBy8mxEki — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 20, 2023

He was able to get video of a bunch of cows falling out of the trailer.

Coello says cars started honking to get the driver’s attention and eventually, a very distraught driver got out to try to wrangle the cows.

“I slowed down because I am like if this cow hit my car, man, I am about to get a check. You shouldn’t have had 50 cows in that trailer, you know,” he said. “Just take care of your cows man, make sure they don’t start rolling out.”

But call it Bovine intervention --

“Hey you see how God works man, he was probably like hey use the opportunity, go ahead, get free,” he said.

Coello says all of the cows appeared to be OK.

“They just got up like nothing,” he said. “Baby cow is coming up to their mother like you good, I’m good, let’s get some grass. I ain’t gonna lie I would have taken off if I was them though.”

It’s unclear if anyone called 911 to report the incident. CMPD said they couldn’t locate a report and CMPD Animal Care and Control wasn’t aware of this.

