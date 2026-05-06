Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, striking deputy

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Joseph Radames Rodriguez, a 24-year-old Mooresville resident, was arrested Saturday shortly before midnight after fleeing a traffic stop, striking a deputy and leading police on a pursuit. The pursuit concluded when his vehicle crashed into a BP gas station. Deputies recovered crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from his vehicle and Rodriguez was issued a no-bond status.

Joseph Radames Rodriguez

The incident began when Deputy J. Raper of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team saw drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat of Rodriguez’s Dodge Ram during a traffic stop. Rodriguez, who also had an active warrant for breaking and entering in Mecklenburg County, then fled the scene.

The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of Williford Road and Eternal Drive. After Deputy Raper asked Rodriguez to exit his vehicle, Rodriguez fled at a high rate of speed, striking Raper with a portion of the truck’s side.

Raper was not injured during the incident.

Deputies pursued Rodriguez toward the city limits of Mooresville. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Mooresville Police Department for stop sticks. Mooresville officers successfully deployed the stop sticks, which deflated the tires on Rodriguez’s Dodge Ram.

Rodriguez’s vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of the BP gas station on East Plaza Drive.

It struck the side of the building, causing minor damage. Rodriguez was then taken into custody.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located crack cocaine, marijuana and additional drug paraphernalia.

It was confirmed that Rodriguez had an active warrant for breaking and entering in Mecklenburg County before the traffic stop.

Rodriguez was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. Magistrate Hollar issued a no-bond status for Rodriguez because he was currently out on bond.

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