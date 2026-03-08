Mooresville man arrested at house party with juveniles, young adults now faces multiple charges

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 24-year-old Mooresville man is facing criminal charges after Iredell County deputies responded to a disturbance involving alcohol, drugs and multiple minors at a residence on March 2.

Yash Rahul Vaidya was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies arrived at a home on Tennessee Circle around 11 p.m. following reports of individuals causing damage and refusing to leave. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, authorities heard loud music and observed numerous juveniles and young adults leaving the property as they began clearing the residence.

During the investigation, deputies said they located numerous open alcoholic beverages throughout the downstairs area of the home. Authorities also reported a strong odor of marijuana and discovered THC products and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Officials determined that several of the individuals present were under the age of 18 and additional juveniles were identified outside the home.

“The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office wants to emphasize the serious safety concerns associated with situations involving underage drinking and drug use,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said. “These incidents place juveniles at risk and can quickly escalate into dangerous situations.”

Campbell also provided guidance for local families regarding unsupervised gatherings.

“We strongly encourage parents and guardians to remain actively involved in their children’s activities, know where they are and be aware of gatherings where alcohol or drugs may be present,” Campbell said. He noted that open communication and awareness are important factors in preventing these types of incidents.

Vaidya was transported to the Iredell County Detention Facility following his arrest, officials said. Magistrate Johnson issued no bond for Vaidya due to pending charges.

