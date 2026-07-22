Mooresville man dies following two-vehicle crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 77-year-old Mooresville man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of NC 152 and Brumley Road in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1 p.m. when a 2009 Toyota Scion traveling east on Brumley Road failed to yield and collided with a 2025 Acura traveling south on NC 152.

The driver of the Scion, identified as William M. Sedberry, 77, of Mooresville, was taken by EMS to Lake Norman Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in the crash. Troopers believe Sedberry may have experienced a medical condition before the collision.

No charges will be filed, according to the State Highway Patrol.

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