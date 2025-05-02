Mooresville man fights Parkinson’s one punch at a time

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville resident is combating Parkinson’s with boxing gloves.

John Raley was diagnosed with the disease two and a half years ago at age 72. Now, he spends three days a week taking boxing therapy classes at Lake Norman Muay Thai.

He is one of 90,000 people each year diagnosed with the disease. Channel 9’s Almiya White spoke with Raley about how the power punches help him fight the symptoms.

“My wife, particularly, started noticing a change in my walking pattern and balance,” said Raley.

Raley said his treatment started with medication, but by year two, he began incorporating physical activity.

“The two work synergistically together, and you’re better off for it, at least I am,” said Raley. “I noticed a difference in my balance and my stability while walking within the month.”

According to neurologist Dr. Ki Jung, while there isn’t a cure for Parkinson’s yet, boxing does help combat both motor and non-motor symptoms.

“The problem is the part of our brain that controls movement. It starts to degenerate, and it causes a drop in dopamine levels,” said Jung.

Symptoms can be anything from tremors, slow movement, loss of balance, and even smell.

“We do know that regular physical exercise and aerobic activity have been helpful to slow progression and, in some cases, maybe improve some symptoms,” said Jung.

Coach J.T. Smith, the owner of the martial arts studio, told Channel 9 that he has seen progression not only in John but also in his 23 other clients fighting Parkinson’s.

“I know that somebody’s life has just been changed. You know, now this person’s going to have the ability to pick up their grandchild and hold them,” said Smith.

Smith went on to say that his boxing ring offers more than just physical exercise.

“Anytime you’re engaged in a strenuous activity that promotes brain health,” Smith elaborated.

For Raley, the journey has brought him a renewed sense of motivation and hope.

“The proof of the pudding is going to be when the neurologist says we don’t need to increase your prescription dose. That will tell me a lot,” said Raley.

VIDEO: ‘Game changer’: Novant Health helps pioneer new Parkinson’s treatment

‘Game changer’: Novant Health helps pioneer new Parkinson’s treatment

©2025 Cox Media Group