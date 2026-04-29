Investigation leads to charges after 911 call in Cherryville

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Cherryville police say a 911 open‑line call led to an investigation that resulted in charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officers were called to the Burger King on East Church Street on April 22, where the caller reported alleged sexual misconduct involving an individual at the location.

Detectives launched an investigation, seized the suspect’s mobile phone, and obtained a search warrant.

A forensic review of the device led investigators to secure an additional warrant for a home on West Church Street. Police say they found illegal images and materials during the searches.

As a result, John Gerald Hadaway was arrested and charged with one count of second‑degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third‑degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bond due to his probation status.

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