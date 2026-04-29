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Investigation leads to charges after 911 call in Cherryville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Investigation (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Cherryville police say a 911 open‑line call led to an investigation that resulted in charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officers were called to the Burger King on East Church Street on April 22, where the caller reported alleged sexual misconduct involving an individual at the location.

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Detectives launched an investigation, seized the suspect’s mobile phone, and obtained a search warrant.

A forensic review of the device led investigators to secure an additional warrant for a home on West Church Street. Police say they found illegal images and materials during the searches.

As a result, John Gerald Hadaway was arrested and charged with one count of second‑degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third‑degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held without bond due to his probation status.

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