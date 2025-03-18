Mooresville man sentenced in 1980s rape investigation

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Missouri jury convicted a Mooresville man in connection with a rape investigation from the 80s.

According to the Mooresville Tribune, 61-year-old James Wilson was convicted of abducting a woman at knifepoint and driving off with her before raping her.

He then tried to kill her before leaving her in a nearby creek, according to reports.

While Wilson was living in Missouri during the attack, when the case was reopened in 2020 he was living in Mooresville.

He was eventually sentenced to 999 years in prison.

