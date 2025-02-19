Mooresville may request more water from Catawba River

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville could be the next town to request to pull more water from the Catawba River, our partners at the Morganton News Herald reported.

The town notified the state about its intent to request a new transfer amount.

Now, Mooresville can pull 9.5 million gallons per day from the river.

The town wants to increase that by 3 million gallons.

Charlotte’s water treatment center is in the process of requesting a new transfer amount.

However, neighbors and local leaders along the river are worried about low water levels because the water would never return to the Catawba.

VIDEO: Catawba Riverkeeper calls Charlotte Water request for river water ‘irresponsible’

