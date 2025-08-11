Mooresville Public Library unveils 24/7 vending machine

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Public Library has introduced a new vending machine at the Selma Burke Recreation Center, allowing patrons to check out books and media 24/7.

According to the Mooresville Tribune, the Express Vending Library offers library cardholders the ability to check out items, place holds for pickup, and return materials at any time. This innovative solution aims to increase accessibility for the community.

The vending machine, which cost the town approximately $92,000, can hold up to 235 items at a time. These items rotate every seven minutes to display, but users can also tap ‘Show more items’ on the touchscreen to browse additional selections.

Materials checked out from the machine or any other Mooresville Public Library location can be returned to the vending machine, where they will automatically be checked back in. Patrons can also place holds on most items in the catalog for pickup from the machine, provided they fit inside.

The library is working with local schools to facilitate access for students. Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff can use their school ID numbers to check out books and place holds for the Express Vending Machine.

