What it takes for Charlotte’s library to offer the hottest book

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is spending thousands to provide access to the world’s hottest book, “Onyx Storm.”

“Onyx Storm” is the third book in Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros. It’s topping book charts and was the fastest-selling adult novel in 20 years, according to BookScan, a book data service.

A spokesperson for the library says the library purchased 125 print copies and 125 eBook copies of “Onyx Storm.” As of the end of January, there were 696 holds for the print copy and more than 1,400 holds for the eBook.

The library also purchased 1,300 copies of the digital audiobook with a concurrent user license. This will allow the title to be checked out by multiple people at the same time, but these titles expire after a certain number of checkouts. The library also purchased 20 copies of the digital audiobook that do not expire but these can only be checked out by one user at a time. As of late January, there were 284 holds for the audiobook.

In total, the library spent $15,128.75 on “Onyx Storm.”

“This spending amount is not unique to Charlotte Mecklenburg Library as libraries across the country are facing the same issues with publisher-imposed costs and trying to meet the demand of our customers,” spokesperson Mario Lόpez said.

The more than $15K spent by the library on “Onyx Storm” is actually less than the library spent on two other bestselling titles. The library spent $27,323.81 on “Fourth Wing,” the first book in the Empyrean series by Yarros. That book has been checked out a total of 16,687 times, which ends up being $1.64 per circulation.

The library also spent $26,916 on “Spare” by Prince Harry. The library has had 10,722 total checks out of the title, or $2.51 per circulation.

“Spare” and “Fourth Wing” were published in 2023. The total cost represents the library’s investment over the past two years.

(VIDEO: York County Library stops buying books for kids, wants clarity on new funding bill)

York County Library stops buying books for kids, wants clarity on new funding bill

©2025 Cox Media Group