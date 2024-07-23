More changes, new price tag for Eastland Yards project

CHARLOTTE — The 29-acre sports and recreation complex proposed at Eastland Yards will likely cost an estimated $67 million, one of the project developers told CBJ.

Previous estimates put the project’s price tag in the range of $80 million to $100 million. An updated cost estimate and overview of the proposal is expected to go before Charlotte City Council next month. City government last year pledged a combined $30 million in taxpayer money to help bring to life the sports-anchored portion of Eastland Yards.

Robert Bolton leads a group called BIC (Bolton, Ivory, Cantey) LLC, which is collaborating with Southern Entertainment on a project encompassing an indoor sports center and six full-sized, multipurpose outdoor fields. Bolton’s partners include neighborhood activist Carlenia Ivory; her son, Titus Ivory, a former European pro basketball player; and Boston-based Edge Sports Global. Edge Sports will run the sports complex.

The latest scenario envisions some additional taxpayer money for infrastructure improvements beyond the $10 million pledged last year, on top of $20 million from city government to help with the sports venue construction. A city government administrator estimated additional costs of $5 million to $15 million late last year, prompting resistance from some council members.

