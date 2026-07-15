More CMS students choose dual enrollment at CPCC to cut costs

CHARLOTTE — Some high school students will earn free college credits next semester thanks to a dual enrollment program between Central Piedmont Community College and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Students can take college courses online or on CPCC’s campus.

It cuts the costs of a four-year college degree because the credits transfer to any University of North Carolina school.

“We’ve grown out dual enrollment program, so in 2019, we had about 2,400 students in that program,” Anne McGovern, associate vice president for communications at CPCC, said. “Last year, we had about 6,600, so there’s definitely growing interest in our dual enrollment programs.”

Students who complete an associate degree at Central Piedmont can save more than $46,000 before attending a Charlotte-area four-year college or university, the college said.

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