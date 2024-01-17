More improvements coming to West Sugar Creek Corridor

CHARLOTTE — The West Sugar Creek Corridor in north Charlotte is about to go through another transformation.

A company is in the process of purchasing the Rodeway Inn University Area and Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites off West Sugar Creek Road.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito delved into what this means for the families that live there. Crisis Assistance Ministry said 33 families live in the two motels, and they said once that sale is finalized, everyone will have to move out.

“Most of the people right now who have lived here have lived here for over a year or more,” resident Jay explained.

The Speedway Inn is where Jay and his wife call home, but soon he may be asked to leave.

Sage Investment Group is in the process of purchasing both inns and while a closing date hasn’t been announced, Channel 9 learned that the city and the ministry are working to offer support for the families who will have to move out.

“There’s an urgency that people know they should reach out for help, though we don’t know when and if and how that date might come, but you don’t want people to be shocked at the end and have 30 days’ notice,” said Crisis Assistance Ministry CEO Carol Hardison.

Hardison said their team is working with each family to address their individual needs before a looming deadline.

However, Jay said the flexible moveout date doesn’t sit right with him. He said he and his family will not be moving out until he gets a 30-day notice.

“Most of us, give us that (notice), we’ll go in peace. You do have a hard head here that doesn’t go easy because the man wanted to play games. We’re going to play games,” Jay elaborated.

Sage Investment Group told Channel 9 that it plans to upgrade the motels and turn them into attainable housing.

They said they hope to put in new kitchens with shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, fresh paint, carpet, and fixtures, and fully renovate the community spaces. They also want to add a dog park, as well as a gym.

