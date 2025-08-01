More than 100 without power after utility vehicle strikes power line

CHARLOTTE — Power is out for 136 Duke Energy customers after a vehicle struck a power line, officials said.
Sharon Amity Road was shut down near Craig Avenue on Friday morning with trees and some power lines down in and along the road.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted the scene, and Channel 9 reached out for more information.
Duke Energy said another utility’s vehicle struck a tree and tore down several Duke Energy lines.
136 of its customers are currently without power as a result.
Officials said power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: Duke Energy upgrades use latest technology to prevent outages during storms
©2025 Cox Media Group