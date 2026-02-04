More than 150 new homes planned for Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than 150 new apartments and townhomes are coming to Rock Hill.

Those spaces are expected to cater to seniors and sports fans, according to the Herald.

Allegedly, 80 of those townhomes will go up to the new sports arena, the Bleachery Fieldhouse.

The Peaks of Rock Hill, located on Neal Street, will have 72 apartments for seniors.

There is, however, no time limit on the completion of these projects.

VIDEO: Neighbors push back against affordable housing for seniors

