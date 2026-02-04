Local

More than 150 new homes planned for Rock Hill

New Rock Hill apartments and townhomes are coming, with senior housing + dog park The first phase of new townhomes near Bleachery Fieldhouse in Rock Hill will add a dog park downtown. (City of Rock Hill)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More than 150 new apartments and townhomes are coming to Rock Hill.

Those spaces are expected to cater to seniors and sports fans, according to the Herald.

Allegedly, 80 of those townhomes will go up to the new sports arena, the Bleachery Fieldhouse.

The Peaks of Rock Hill, located on Neal Street, will have 72 apartments for seniors.

There is, however, no time limit on the completion of these projects.

