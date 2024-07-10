More than just free groceries; how a York County non-profit is helping those in need

CLOVER, S.C. — A non-profit organization in York County says it’s serving more families in need of basic things like food and rent money.

Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry learned that the Clover Area Assistance Center is working to address the growing need. One of their solutions is a food pantry that’s more like a a traditional grocery store.

Fara Ferinden spent part of her day shopping for food for her two young kids at the center, which is helping families struggling with inflated food prices.

“That makes a really big difference, because when I’m at the grocery store vegetable section, it’s like highway robbery right now, it’s so expensive,” Ferinden said.

Cameron Hurst, the center’s executive director, says there was a 40% increase in the number of households served compared to June of 2023.

“We’ve seen a really large increase in individuals and households coming to us for assistance,” Hurst told Terry.

The center has seen a 62% increase in the number of children served between 2022 and 2023, Hurst added.

”There were a number of those Covid benefits; all of those went away last year, then of course, the economy,” Hurst said.

The assistance center helps these families with food, but it also provides classes, financial assistance, and other services. They just broke ground on a new facility that will help them serve even more families and provide more services.

“That’s what our goal is, to get you over that hurdle,” Hurst said.

She says the store is stocked by generous donations from the surrounding community, and she hopes that generosity continues as they expand.

You can help out with a donation by clicking this link.

The new facility is slated to open next summer.

