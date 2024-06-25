Voters make final pick in runoff for York County Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — The next sheriff of York County will likely be decided Tuesday evening.

The runoff race for York County Sheriff is taking place after Michael Belk and Tony Breeden led the pack of candidates in June’s Republican primary.

There’s no Democrat running for sheriff, so whoever wins the Republican primary runoff will likely be the next sheriff.

Channel 9 has been reporting on the race since current sheriff Kevin Tolson announced he wouldn’t run for reelection. His wife, Beth Tolson, was originally the only candidate in the running for the Republican primary, but the party reopened the race to more candidates.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Belk and Breeden both have connections to the Rock Hill Police Department, and both touted their leadership experience.

This is a developing story, check back for updates on the runoff.

