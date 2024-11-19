Local

Morganton furniture company sues insurance for not covering Helene damage

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
EJ Victor Furniture

EJ Victor Furniture Photo: Facebook

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

MORGANTON, N.C. — A furniture company in Morganton is suing its insurance company in hopes of recouping some of the losses from Hurricane Helene.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, the storm overwhelmed EJ Victor’s manufacturing facility, destroying the building and its inventory.

The company claims that Fireman’s Funds Insurance Company refuses to honor their insurance policy and pay EJ Victor for a substantial portion of its losses from Helene.

The company maintains the insurance policy covers losses from “catastrophic weather events,” including hurricanes and named storms.

Channel 9 reached out to the insurance company about the lawsuit, but we haven’t received a response yet.

