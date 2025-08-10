Morganton to implement new downtown ticketing system

MORGANTON, N.C. — The city of Morganton is implementing ticketing system for downtown parking enforcement, approved by the city council last week.

The Morganton City Council has entered into a contract with T2 Parking Management Systems, with an initial cost of $9,652 and an annual cost of $3,828. This move aims to address inefficiencies in the current manual ticketing process.

Sharon Jablonski, the city’s cultural and creative development director, said that the change is in response to ongoing challenges with manual ticketing processes.

The manual ticketing process, which includes chalking tires to monitor parking time, has been deemed inefficient in terms of collections and lacks repercussions for nonpayment of tickets and habitual offenders, The Morganton News Herald reports.

WATCH: Morganton families rejoice as Catawba Meadows Park partially opens

Morganton families rejoice as Catawba Meadows Park partially opens

©2025 Cox Media Group