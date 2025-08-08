Morganton woman pleads guilty to drug charges, receives 6-to-8 year sentence

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Morganton woman is facing six to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Catawba County.

Chasity Dawn Ross, 36, was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine by possession after pleading guilty in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday.

The sentence was handed down from Buncombe County, where she faced a mandatory fine of $50,000 for Ross. She will serve her sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

The case began when officers from the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive person in a vehicle at a convenience store. Upon arrival, they found Ross in the vehicle with bags of drugs and other paraphernalia.

Ross initially refused to hand over the bags, but they fell off her when she exited the car, allowing officers to retrieve them. Further investigation confirmed the substances as a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

