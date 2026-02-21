Morganton officials warn residents of rise in distemper cases

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Department of Public Safety is alerting residents to a recent increase in suspected cases of distemper among local raccoons.

While the viral disease does not pose a direct threat to humans, officials said, it is highly contagious and often fatal for unvaccinated dogs.

Distemper is a viral illness that affects various wildlife species, including raccoons, foxes and skunks. Public safety officials said they issued the warning to help protect the community and local pets as the number of suspected cases rises in the area.

Infected animals often display specific physical and behavioral changes. They may appear disoriented, lethargic or unusually aggressive. Other symptoms include discharge from the eyes or nose, stumbling and a lack of fear regarding humans, health officials said.

The Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to monitor their pets closely to prevent transmission. Dogs should be kept indoors or supervised at all times when outside, officials said. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring all dogs are up to date on their vaccinations.

The department recommends securing all trash and removing outdoor food sources to prevent the attraction of wildlife. Residents should avoid all contact with wildlife and never attempt to handle a sick animal, officials said.

Anyone who observes a raccoon or other wildlife displaying unusual behavior should contact local authorities. The public is advised not to approach any animal displaying odd behavior.

