MORGANTON, N.C. — The city of Morganton is adding a social district to its downtown.

Those are areas where people can buy alcohol and walk around with it.

According to the Morganton Herald, the social district covers roughly the area between Sterling and Green Streets.

Officials hope to open the district in August.

