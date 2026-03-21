Morganton Public Safety responds to false shooting report at NCSSM

MORGANTON, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies responded to a hoax call of shots fired at the North Carolina School of Science and Math - Morganton Campus around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The school was on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes, and the community was able to resume normal operations.

No students or faculty were harmed, and there is no suspect at this time.

NCSSM-Durham received a similar false threat on Tuesday.

The school is working with law enforcement as they investigate these false reports and whether the two incidents may be connected.

“This is a prime example of how well all law enforcement agencies work together in a time of crisis. I am proud of how the situation was handled today. Thank you to all our law enforcement and emergency management crews for their quick response,” said Morganton Public Safety Chief Ryan Lander.

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