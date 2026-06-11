Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 12-14

CHARLOTTE — We’re getting an early taste of summer in the Queen City this weekend. Whether you’re looking to beat the heat or gearing up to brave it, here’s what’s going on near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Outdoor Fun

Head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center for the weekly River Jam concert. Holy Roller is set to perform Friday night, and Underground Springhouse will perform Saturday.

Watch the Charlotte Knights take on the Oklahoma City Comets at Truist Field this weekend.

Downtown Belmont’s Friday Night Live returns this week with Country Night, featuring 20 Ride.

Enjoy a weekend filled with history, music, food and family fun at the Juneteenth Freedom Weekend Celebration in Lancaster.

In Matthews, catch a free concert from the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Friday night in Stumptown Park.

The 8th Annual EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival kicks off this weekend in Gastonia. This year’s event will expand from two days to an entire week of celebration. Festivities begin Saturday with a parade and festival from 5-10 p.m. at the Ranlo Ballfield.

Here in the Queen City, there will also be a Juneteenth Parade and Cultural Celebration at Elevation Church in University City.

Cool off at Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor water park. Click here for hours and tickets.

The Improper Pig in Plaza Midwood is throwing a Backyard BBQ Bash with unlimited samples, refreshing drinks and more.

DaBaby’s “Be More Grateful” music festival will be held Saturday at Route 29 Pavilion. The lineup features DaBaby, 50 Cent, Yung Miami, BigXthaPlug and more.

Support dozens of Black-owned businesses, food trucks and more at the Uptown Night Market at Victoria Yards Saturday.

There will be a Vintage Market, hosted by Thrift Pony, on the Ford Green at Camp North End Sunday.

Celebrate Pride at Veterans Park in Huntersville Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly festival features live entertainment, local vendors, community support resources and more.

Indoor Activities

A$AP Rocky will perform at the Spectrum Center Friday night as part of the “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour.”

Meet with comic book artists and superhero celebrities at Heroes Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend.

“Charlotte Squawks,” is back for its 21st year. The show, which pokes fun at the city through jokes, satire and musical parodies, will run through June 28 at the Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Arts Center.

Head to Science on the Rocks this Friday at Discovery Place for an adults-only night of socializing and science.

The Last Dinner Party is set to perform at The Fillmore Friday night as part of the “From The Pyre” tour.

See a Charlotte Ballet Performance. “FLIP” opens this weekend.

Head to the Hindu Center of Charlotte Sunday morning to celebrate International Yoga Day. Don’t forget your yoga mat and water bottle.

Catch a performance of “Carrie: The Musical” at the Stage Door Theater Uptown.

Charlotte Crown will take on Savannah Steel at Bojangles Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

Head to Wooden Robot to cheer on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

To top it all off, the World Cup begins this weekend. If you’re looking for a spot to catch the action, try these:

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