More safety changes approved for Morganton crosswalk where students were hit

MORGANTON, N.C. — More safety changes are coming to a Morganton crosswalk, where four students have been hit.

Residents have expressed safety concerns regarding the outside of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics for years.

Last January, Channel 9 obtained surveillance video showing two students getting hit while crossing West Fleming Drive.

A year before, two other students were hit in the same crosswalk. Police say the drivers in those cases ran red lights.

Now, according to the Morganton News Herald, the city council has approved a resolution for the Department of Transportation to make improvements.

Proposals include moving the crosswalk to the west side of the intersection, closer to the school’s sign, as well as adding more flashing lights to the shoulder and over the crosswalk.

Crews have already installed some flashing lights and lowered the speed limit to 35 miles per hour.

