Morganton Subways’ owner faces charges for unpaid wages to employees

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The owner of three Subway restaurants in Morganton, William Albert Parrish, is facing charges after being accused of not paying his employees.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety began investigating reports of unpaid wages from Subway employees in early July 2025.

The investigation revealed that payroll checks were not being paid due to insufficient funds.

Investigators identified William Albert Parrish as the owner of the Subway locations in question. Parrish initially claimed that a resolution was in place and that employees would be paid the following week.

However, on July 17, 2025, investigators contacted Parrish again and found that no resolution had been reached, and employees were still unpaid.

As a result, warrants have been issued for nine counts of worthless checks against Parrish, with more charges pending.

The Morganton Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact 828-509-3653.

