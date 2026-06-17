CMPD: 3 hurt in Uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE — Three people are seriously hurt following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of North Davidson Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers located a juvenile victim with gunshot wounds, and that person was transported to the hospital.

According to MEDIC, the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, an adult and juvenile arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, CMPD says. They also say all three victims are from the same shooting.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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