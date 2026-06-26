Morrison YMCA sale sparks community backlash with 4,600 signatures

CHARLOTTE — The Morrison YMCA in the Ballantyne area is slated for sale to Moments of Hope Church for $42.5 million, prompting a significant community backlash.

An online petition opposing the sale has garnered more than 4,600 signatures, demanding that leaders halt the transaction and explore alternatives.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced its board entered into a $42.5 million purchase and sale agreement for the Morrison YMCA as part of its reinvestment strategy.

A portion of the funds generated from the sale will be used to expand programs at other YMCA locations across South Charlotte.

However, the online petition, signed by more than 4,600 people, demands that the YMCA immediately pause the sale, investigate other financial solutions, and hold community forums before making a final decision.

Carlos Otero, a community member and patron of the Morrison YMCA, expressed his deep disappointment upon learning of the impending sale.

Otero’s family has strong ties to the facility, with his 16-year-old son employed there and his two-and-a-half-year-old child enrolled in its programs.

Otero stated, “I was completely heartbroken. I called my wife immediately.”

He further highlighted his family’s involvement, saying, “My 16-year-old son works here. My two and a half year old goes to the kids’ program here.”

Otero questioned the sole focus on the financial aspect of the sale.

“I understand that $45 million might seem like a lot of money, but the positive output and the positive effects places like this have in the community for children, it’s in tandem. Well, at some point, money cannot be the only thing you’re looking for,” Otero said.

The Morrison YMCA is scheduled to remain open to the public until next summer.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte released a statement regarding the sale, stating:

“The YMCA of Greater Charlotte Board of Directors approved the Morrison YMCA Purchase and Sale Agreement after careful evaluation of a unique opportunity that supports our long-term strategic plan and accelerates reinvestment in facilities, programs and community spaces across the region.

This decision was not driven by Morrison’s financial position. Morrison is deeply connected center, which is part of what made this such a significant and difficult decision. Like many community-serving organizations, the YMCA continues to navigate rising costs, aging facilities, evolving member expectations and a highly competitive environment.

Across our footprint, we have identified significant facility and infrastructure needs, and this opportunity allows us to move more quickly on investments that would otherwise take longer to accomplish.

We understand that many Morrison members, families and staff are disappointed to lose a place that has meant so much to them. We hear those concerns and respect the emotions behind them.

As the governing body of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, our independent volunteer Board of Directors has a fiduciary responsibility to oversee the organization’s assets and make decisions that support the YMCA’s long-term mission, financial sustainability and community impact.

While member feedback is important and continues to inform how we plan for the future, the Board is ultimately responsible for making governance decisions it believes are in the best interests of the organization and the communities we serve.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s Board of Directors has approved the transaction, the Purchase and Sale Agreement has since been executed, and the YMCA is moving forward with the transaction.

The Morrison YMCA is expected to remain open and fully operational until summer 2027, providing nearly a year for members, families, staff and onsite partners to plan for the transition. During that time, programs, camps, swim lessons, wellness offerings and member services will continue as scheduled.

Supporting Morrison staff remains a priority. Because the center will continue operating for approximately another year, staff will continue to be needed to serve members and carry out programs during the transition. As future plans take shape, we will work closely with employees to identify opportunities across the YMCA of Greater Charlotte network wherever possible.

The YMCA remains committed to serving Ballantyne and South Charlotte beyond the Morrison facility. Members continue to have access to all YMCA of Greater Charlotte locations, including nearby Sara’s YMCA, Brace Family YMCA, Harris YMCA and Hemby Program Center.

We are planning enhancements at Sara’s YMCA to create a more family-oriented experience, including expanded studio space and additional youth and community programming areas, and we are also working to expand program capacity at Hemby Program Center and identify additional community-based programming opportunities with partners.

As we move forward, our Y staff will continue to provide the same level of care, welcome and experience that families have come to know and trust. The location may shift, but our commitment to children, parents and the Ballantyne community remain strong.

Our goal is to continue providing meaningful YMCA experiences for families in the area while strengthening our long-term impact across the Charlotte region.

Because this was a confidential real estate transaction involving private negotiations, due diligence and Board deliberation, the YMCA was not able to broadly share details before the agreement was finalized. We will continue communicating with members, staff, volunteers and community partners as transition planning progresses and more specific program information becomes available."

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