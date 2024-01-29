Mother of 2021 northwest Charlotte homicide victim still seeking justice

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is remembering her son, ahead of the three-year anniversary of his death.

Cedric Kirkland was killed on LaSalle Street in north Charlotte in January of 2021. An arrest was made in the case just days after the shooting.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Kirkland’s mother, who is still waiting for justice.

Kirkland was behind the wheel of his car when he was shot and the car coasted to a stop. The suspect bonded out and has been on the streets for the last two years.

“It’s very hard,” Katrice Kirkland said.

The next hearing is not scheduled until December of this year.

