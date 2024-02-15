Mother calls on SC lawmakers to take tougher stance in war against fentanyl

FORT MILL, S.C. — Holly Alsobrooks’s son died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 and she is taking her fight against the deadly drug to the South Carolina Statehouse.

“This all started in 2020 when my son, Cody, died of a fentanyl overdose, poisoning from a single pill,” she said.

She’s calling on lawmakers to crack down and pass two bills that will send offenders to prison if they cause death.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Alsobrooks’ push for a more aggressive stance.

