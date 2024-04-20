Mother, daughter with cerebral palsy receives wheelchair-accessible van

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother and daughter who were in need received the keys to a brand-new Dodge Caravan on Friday.
Jazmine Belk has cerebral palsy, which means she needs a wheelchair to get around.
Her mother, Debra Pauling, said their previous van was totaled in a crash in 2020.
“Her whole world is going to change. Her quality of life is going to change. and her life is enhanced tremendously,” Pauling expressed.
The non-profit All Things Possible provided the new van.
The family said the new wheels are a welcome relief.
VIDEO: Bessemer City man gifted wheelchair-accessible van from local nonprofit
©2024 Cox Media Group