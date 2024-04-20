Mother, daughter with cerebral palsy receives wheelchair-accessible van

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother and daughter who were in need received the keys to a brand-new Dodge Caravan on Friday.

Jazmine Belk has cerebral palsy, which means she needs a wheelchair to get around.

Her mother, Debra Pauling, said their previous van was totaled in a crash in 2020.

“Her whole world is going to change. Her quality of life is going to change. and her life is enhanced tremendously,” Pauling expressed.

The non-profit All Things Possible provided the new van.

The family said the new wheels are a welcome relief.

