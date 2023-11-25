Bessemer City man gifted wheelchair-accessible van from local nonprofit

CHARLOTTE — A man from Bessemer City has newfound freedom after being gifted a wheelchair-accessible van on Friday.

Michael Moore was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of four; by the age of 25, he had lost all of his ability to walk.

Now, at 47 years old, Moore’s parents say they’re struggling to lift his 400-pound power wheelchair. So, the nonprofit All Things Possible Medical Fundraising stepped in to help.

His parents say the gift is a blessing and will help their son get back into the world again.

“It feels good because it was hurting us to lift him into the van, to take him places,” Julia Moore, Michael’s mother, said. “He couldn’t go anywhere with us hardly, and this way he can get out more and get to the mall and go to Walmart and places that he’s been wanting to go.”

Michael’s parents say one of his goals is to go and visit family in Pennsylvania, a trip that is now possible thanks to the donation.

