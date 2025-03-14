Mother dies in hospital days after 6-year-old son killed in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 44-year-old mother died Thursday in a hospital days after a man shot her and her son in Lancaster.
The county coroner identified the woman as Christina McVay.
Deputies responded to a home on Mosteller Drive on Sunday after a man called 911 to say he shot McVay and her child.
The six-year-old boy died the next day, the coroner said.
The 24-year-old suspect, Jacob Sobieraj, was killed after getting into a shootout with deputies.
A man at the home said it was his daughter and grandson who were shot.
He said he met Sobierraj at church and allowed him to stay at the home.
