Mother dies in hospital days after 6-year-old son killed in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 44-year-old mother died Thursday in a hospital days after a man shot her and her son in Lancaster.

The county coroner identified the woman as Christina McVay.

Deputies responded to a home on Mosteller Drive on Sunday after a man called 911 to say he shot McVay and her child.

The six-year-old boy died the next day, the coroner said.

The 24-year-old suspect, Jacob Sobieraj, was killed after getting into a shootout with deputies.

A man at the home said it was his daughter and grandson who were shot.

He said he met Sobierraj at church and allowed him to stay at the home.

