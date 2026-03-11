Mother fighting for justice after moped crash that killed son

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A local mother is fighting for justice and still grieving months after her son was killed in a crash last fall, and she says the other driver should face stronger charges.

It was almost five months ago when Noah Herendon died after being hit while on a moped in Richmond County. Herendon died in the crash on Oct. 31 on Highway 220.

His mother, Jennifer Sutton, says she’s still grieving.

“He loved simple things, it didn’t take a lot to please him,” Sutton told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito.

Channel 9 obtained the 911 call after the crash, and you can hear Herbert Hunsucker Jr. acknowledge to dispatchers that the crash happened.

“I don’t know what the address is, but all I know, I hit something in the road up here coming in, I was coming back into Rockingham,” Hunsucker says in the call.

It wasn’t until seven minutes into that call that the driver discovered Herendon was hurt.

Sutton says Herendon was riding with his friend, Drew, who was treated for broken ribs. Herendon died on the way to the hospital.

“From point of impact, my son was thrown 223 feet,” Sutton said.

On Wednesday, Hunsucker was set to appear in court for charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed. Hunsucker’s attorney didn’t show up, and the date was moved, but Hunsucker talked to Channel 9 outside of court.

Herbert Hunsucker Jr. outside of court in Richmond County

“It wasn’t my fault; moped didn’t have lights on the back of it,” Hunsucker said. “It hurts me, it breaks my heart, though, it does break my heart.”

Investigators don’t mention the tail lights in their reports, but Sutton showed me a picture of the mangled moped’s lights working the day after the crash. She believes the driver was too careless.

“I feel like stronger charges should be brought ... justice should be gained for my son, and a misdemeanor is not it at all,” Sutton said. “Do I believe this man should be behind bars? Yes, I do.”

Channel 9 asked the district attorney in Richmond County if more charges were possible and if Hunsucker would also face charges for Drew’s injuries. The case is still in review, at last check.

The next scheduled hearing in this case is set for May 6.

(VIDEO: ‘Slim pickings’: Can data center jobs reverse Richmond County’s population trend?)

‘Slim pickings’: Can data center jobs reverse Richmond County’s population trend?

©2026 Cox Media Group