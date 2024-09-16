Mother grieves after son killed in West Virginia home invasion

CHARLOTTE — A mother continues to grieve after her son was killed in a suspected home invasion in his apartment in Charleston, West Virginia.

Jyilek Harrington was a football standout at Vance High School, now Julius Chambers High School.

The 21-year-old linebacker was attending West Virginia State University when he was shot and killed Wednesday during what police said was a home invasion.

“It was devastating news,” said Keyia Harrington, his mother. “Very hurt. I’m very, you know, heartbroken. I love my son, but God will give me strength.”

Jyilek Harrington played college football at Carson Neumann College before transferring to West Virginia State this year. The two teams happened to play each other last Friday after the shooting, and they paid tribute to Jyilek Harrington before kickoff.

“He was such an incredible young man,” said John Pennington, WVSU head coach. “It’s hard to put into words. If you were around him, you were a better person.”

Keyia Harrington said her son would want her to stay strong and keep going. She said he was a giver with a smile like sunshine.

“Jalik was a beautiful soul,” the mother said. “He loved football and he loved God, and he loved family.”

No arrests have been made but Keyia Harrington said detectives are keeping her updated every day.

