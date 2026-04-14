Charlotte leaders consider crackdown on street vending

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilmembers appear to be on board with cracking down on street vending, but they differ on how to enforce the new restrictions.

During Charlotte City Council’s meeting Monday night, a majority of councilmembers voiced their support for banning street vending citywide, except for preapproved areas. But councilmembers disagree on whether to impose a criminal penalty for violators.

At one point, NoDa was packed with vendors lining the streets every weekend. But the Charlotte City Council allowed a pilot program authorizing street vending in NoDa to expire. Now it is no longer allowed.

“Some vendors are genuinely bad actors,” Council Member Ed Driggs said.

City staff showed the Charlotte City Council two images of what they call problematic vendors. One showed puppies for sale in NoDa. Another picture showed someone grilling hot dogs in front of Bank of America Stadium.

Problematic vendors, according to Charlotte city leaders Charlotte City Councilmembers appear to be on board with cracking down on street vending, but they differ on how to enforce the new restrictions.

While there seems to be agreement on putting in new rules around where you can street vend, the city council isn’t all on board with the proposed misdemeanor penalty for violators.

“Criminal penalties such as putting a misdemeanor will create long-term harm,” Councilmember JD Mazuera Arias said.

“A criminal penalty could impact other parts of their life,” Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said.

The matter is heading back to the Public Safety Committee to figure out a potential punishment for so-called bad actors.

City staff says the current fine of $500 isn’t being paid.

“As we lay out an ordinance to regulate street vending city-wide, we want to create some level of stickiness or teeth,” Councilmember Dante Anderson said.

Some councilmembers want to explore the idea of seizing items being sold illegally.

“My sense from seeing vendors on the streets is they do have a fair amount of money in their inventory,” Councilmember Kimberly Owens said.

“We got space. We can identify a room,” Councilmember LaWana Slack-Mayfield said.

If the council passes this, street vending would only be allowed with a permit in pre-approved areas overseen by nonprofits, such as University City, South End, and Uptown.

VIDEO: Charlotte council eyes citywide restrictions on street vending

Charlotte council eyes citywide restrictions on street vending

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