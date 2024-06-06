Mother from Monroe accused of intentionally overdosing children, sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A mother from Monroe is accused of using prescription medications to intentionally poison two children earlier this year, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted on Thursday saying 28-year-old Sarah Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators got the report from physicians after two children were admitted to a local hospital with “severe symptoms of a narcotics overdose” back in March. The physicians determined that the children “had been given large quantities of various prescription narcotics, including Tramadol and Benadryl.”

The victims are 8 and 9 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

The children were taken into foster care and are recovering well, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones was booked into custody but then released on a secured bond of $25,000.

UCSO says the investigation is still ongoing.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details on Jones’ arrest. Check back for updates.

