Mother’s worst fears confirmed with arrest in daughter’s cold case murder

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The mother of Bethany Lee Brown said she knew something was wrong the day her daughter vanished on her child’s birthday and now believes the arrest of Brown’s boyfriend confirms her worst fears.

Tony Elias Swaney, 37, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Brown, who was a mother of three children and reported missing in April 2022.

Hunters found Brown’s remains a year ago in Alexander County, and they were identified last month as belonging to her. She had been shot and killed, investigators said.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with Brown’s mother Thursday, the day after the arrest.

“Horrible. Horrible what she must’ve went through,” Barnes said. “I’d ask him why? I’d ask him what was going on that day,” said Bethany Barnes, the victim’s mother.

Brown’s car, pocketbook, and makeup were still at the home.

Bethany Brown Bethany Brown was last seen in April 2022 at her boyfriend's house in Taylorsville.

Neighbors said police and the SBI were at the home on Caldwell Drive, north of Taylorsville, for three hours Wednesday.

Tony Elias Swaney

Faherty spoke with Swaney last year and said he had nothing to do with her disappearance and was willing to take a lie detector.

Swaney was charged with murder. He is in the Alexander County jail and was given no bond.

