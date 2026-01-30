Mother seeks answers after hospital’s conflicting reports on baby’s death

CHARLOTTE — Lachunda Hunter filed a lawsuit against Novant Health on Thursday, alleging the hospital provided conflicting information about whether her newborn daughter was alive or dead.

Hunter, whose baby was born premature in 2022, now questions if the infant she buried was her own child.

The lawsuit follows a series of events beginning nearly four years ago when Hunter’s daughter, Legacy, was born.

Hunter alleges that after being told the infant had died, she received a phone call from hospital staff discussing the child’s medical condition as if she were still alive.

Hunter described the moments after she was told her daughter had passed away. She said hospital staff members placed her in a small, dark room to see the infant.

“They put me in a closet, they brought a baby wrapped in a whole bunch of blankets,” Hunter said. “I didn’t know what the baby looked like; there was no light.”

Days after the hospital told her the child had died, Hunter said she received a phone call from someone at the facility who seemed to be discussing her daughter’s medical condition.

Hunter noted the caller sounded upbeat before realizing a mistake had been made.

“The excitement in his voice left me speechless – after that, my assistant said wait you said her baby was dead?” Hunter said. “He said is this Miss Hunter? I said yes, then he hung up the phone.”

Following the phone call, Hunter said a doctor apologized and claimed her phone number had been accidentally attached to a different patient’s file.

Hunter expressed doubt regarding that explanation and has since raised questions about the identity of the infant she buried.

Although birth and death certificates identify the child as a girl, Hunter said the baby she was given appeared to be a boy.

Hunter also noted that the baby she buried lacked specific physical features she had previously seen on her daughter.

“This baby doesn’t even look the same as my daughter,” Hunter said. “My daughter had clear marks on her forehead from skin bruising. This baby doesn’t have any marks.”

The legal filing notes that Hunter has obtained two DNA tests regarding the child. One test returned inconclusive results, while a second test indicated a match. Hunter said she remains skeptical of the accuracy of the matching result.

To help navigate the legal process, Hunter has enlisted the support of John Barnett, a civil rights activist.

Barnett said he is focused on helping Hunter find the truth about the 2022 events. “I care about this lady getting justice and closure,” Barnett said.

According to the lawsuit, Novant Health previously told Hunter the hospital would conduct an internal review of the situation.

However, Hunter said she never received any further communication or findings from the hospital regarding that investigation.

Hunter said she filed the lawsuit to seek transparency from the hospital. “I just want my daughter. I just want answers. I want to know what happened,” she said.

When asked for comment on this story, Novant Health stated: “As caregivers, we guide people through profound moments of joy and loss, and we carry a deep understanding of the complexity of grief. Our care teams are wholly committed to surrounding families with compassionate care, respect, and support.”

