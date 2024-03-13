Mom says she got a traumatizing call from hospital days after baby’s death

CHARLOTTE — A grieving mom told our partners at the Charlotte Observer that just days after her baby’s death, she got a call that traumatized her.

LaChunda Hunter said the call was from a doctor at Presbyterian Medical Center. He told Hunter he was very optimistic about her baby named Legacy. But confusion gave way to a joy that was short-lived.

“I literally screamed. I jumped up from the dining room and all I could do was run in my room. I don’t know what that was going to do but I ran in my room,” Hunter said. “And I was screaming and my assistant said, ‘wait a minute, you just told her her baby was dead, what do you mean?’ And he said, ‘is this Ms. Hunter?’ And she said, ‘yes.’ And he just hung the phone up.”

Read the emotional story, including the Observer's investigation into how hospitals respond to mistakes, on their website.

