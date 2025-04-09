Mother sentenced after letting 18-month-old die from fentanyl exposure

Warning: The following article contains material that may disturb some people.

A mother pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday in a Gaston County courtroom for letting her child die from fentanyl exposure.

The 18-month-old girl died in April 2024 because her parents waited hours after the drug exposure to call 911.

Tina Jones has two other children, ages four and six.

Their teeth had to be removed because of the decay, according to court testimony.

One had fentanyl in her system, but it was not nearly at the level of their younger sister.

Jones cried during most of the hearing, even as she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, in what prosecutors called the worst scenario.

“This is the epitome of what drug use can do,” said Prosecutor Megan Rhoden.

The prosecution said Jones admitted to using fentanyl on April 7, 2024, at her Gastonia home off East Hudson Boulevard. Jones noticed her 18-month-old daughter, Nova, seemed impaired.

Police pulled text messages between her and her husband.

Her husband said, “What are we supposed to do? Narcan a baby?” according to the prosecution.

The couple did that at some point later and realized the next morning that Nova was dead.

“Admitted wrapping Nova in a sheet and putting her in a Rubbermaid container while they cleaned for the entire day,” Rhoden said.

The couple called paramedics seven hours after they realized Nova wasn’t breathing.

Prosecutors said the level of fentanyl in the child’s body was 10 times more than the lethal level.

“Probably one of the worst stories I have ever heard,” said former Gaston County Police Chief Joe Ramey.

Ramey is also the former chair of the county’s Controlled Substance Coalition.

He said people must act early in cases like this.

“Just call 911,” he said. “That’s the responsible thing to do.”

He said Nova isn’t the only young fentanyl victim in the state.

“Child deaths have gone up from below two in 2017 to as many as 10 or 11 per year,” he said.

Ramey said everyone who notices a child that appears to be impaired has a responsibility to speak up.

Jones got a minimum sentence of almost 19 years.

Her husband faces the same charges and is waiting for trial.

