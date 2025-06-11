Mothers push for deceased students to be honored at Union County graduations

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two mothers are calling for children to be acknowledged during graduation ceremonies in Union County despite their physical absence.

They say hearing their child’s name called from the stage could begin a sense of healing.

Selina Austin and Leslie Stanfield both had students who were a part of the Class of 2025 for Union County Public Schools.

Selina Austin’s daughter Gabriela was a student at Piedmont High School. However, four months before graduation, Gabriela died in a crash after suffering from a seizure.

Monday night, Selina Austin attended what would have been Gabriela’s graduation. She said she asked for an empty seat for her daughter’s gown with a photo and for Gabriela’s name to be called.

“She worked very hard for three and a half years to earn everything that she earned, and then for it not to be recognized,” said Selina Austin.

However, she said she did not receive that.

Leslie Stanfield said she asked the district for something similar for her son, Christopher Stanfield, who died in a crash. But she only received a yearbook and tickets to what would have been her son’s graduation, set for Wednesday morning.

“It hurts because, you know, one of the things he was looking so forward to was graduating from Porter Ridge,” Leslie Stanfield expressed.

The district said it’s against protocol to say the names of students who have passed away during the diploma distribution. This is something both moms hope will change.

“I think it should be up to the family,” said Selina Austin.

“I just feel like saying his name lets us know that he was here, that he was significant, that he meant something,” said Leslie Stanfield.

Over the summer, the district said it will be reviewing the death protocols to evaluate guidelines and processes for memorials.

VIDEO: ‘So vague’: Parents demand change at Union County school after threatening incidents

‘So vague’: Parents demand change at Union County school after threatening incidents

©2025 Cox Media Group