Florida man sues NC casino after $500K in winnings withheld, lifetime ban

CHEROKEE, N.C. — A Florida man is suing a North Carolina casino after claiming it withheld his $500,000 payout for weeks.

The suit alleges that in June 2024, Emmanuel Kromah bet $143,000 through Harrah’s Cherokee Casino that the Celtics would win the NBA Championship.

They did, which meant Kromah won more than $500,000. However, when he arrived at the casino to receive his winnings, security walked him out instead.

Kromah said that while Harrah’s eventually gave him his winnings 10 days later, they banned him for life from any of their casinos. He is now asking for a judge to award damages for the ordeal.

Channel 9 has reached out to the casino’s parent company, Caesar’s Entertainment, for a statement regarding the incident, but has not heard back.

VIDEO: ‘It’s an exciting day’: Crews break ground on new Kings Mountain casino

‘It’s an exciting day’: Crews break ground on new Kings Mountain casino

©2025 Cox Media Group