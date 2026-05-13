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NC proposes ending emissions testing statewide except in Mecklenburg County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NC proposes ending emissions testing statewide except in Mecklenburg County
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Drivers in Mecklenburg County could soon be the only ones who must get their cars tested for emissions.

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The U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency is considering approving North Carolina’s request to end the required testing statewide, the Charlotte Observer reported.

However, the state’s proposal excludes Mecklenburg County, according to The Observer’s report.

ALSO READ: North Carolina sees cleanest air in decades, state officials report

Some lawmakers argued the air quality in the county was too poor.

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