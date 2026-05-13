NC proposes ending emissions testing statewide except in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Drivers in Mecklenburg County could soon be the only ones who must get their cars tested for emissions.

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The U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency is considering approving North Carolina’s request to end the required testing statewide, the Charlotte Observer reported.

However, the state’s proposal excludes Mecklenburg County, according to The Observer’s report.

Some lawmakers argued the air quality in the county was too poor.

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