Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash with gas truck in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A major highway in Catawba County has reopened after a crash involving a gas truck and motorcycle.

Police said the gas truck turned into the path of the motorcycle along Highway 70 in Long View, shutting down the road for nearly an hour.

The rider of the motorcycle was then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries.

Police said they do not suspect impairment as the cause of the collision and will consult with the district attorney about possible charges.

VIDEO: Motorcyclist accused of leading deadly police chase expected to appear in court

Motorcyclist accused of leading deadly police chase expected to appear in court

©2024 Cox Media Group