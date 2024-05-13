Motorcyclist killed after crashing into SUV in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A person has died after a crash in Hickory on Saturday.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on North Center Street and involved two vehicles.

Police say a white Lexus SUV was heading south on North Center Street and tried to turn left onto 18th Avenue Northeast when it was hit by a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north.

The driver of the motorcycle, Sean Darrel Vardell, 38, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At this time, officers have not released any charges against the driver of the SUV.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Hickory Police Department.

