Charlotte student-athlete killed in crash that left 3 other students hospitalized

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Mallard Creek community is mourning the loss of a student who died in a serious crash in Huntersville on Friday night.

Officials confirmed that the four people who were injured or killed in the crash were Charlotte-Mecklenburg students who attended Mallard Creek High School.

The Huntersville Fire Department said they worked hard to rescue four students trapped in a severely damaged sedan, but they weren’t able to save one of the patients.

The head coach of the Mallard Creek football team told Channel 9 that the student who died was Caleb Kibula, a junior who played on the team.

🗣️ pic.twitter.com/8llkZGIKbD — WELCOME TO THE CREEK (Mallard Creek Football) (@ToCreek) February 3, 2024

According to HFD, Caleb was pulled from the overturned car and was unresponsive. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The other three students suffered life-threatening injuries and are in the hospital, according to MEDIC.

The wreck is still under investigation.

