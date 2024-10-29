Motorcyclist killed in west Charlotte crash, police say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in west Charlotte Saturday evening.

Just before 8:15 p.m., police responded to a crash on the 7100 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

At the scene, police found a 1994 Nissan truck with people inside, both with serious injuries. Police also found the seriously injured driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to Atrium Health for treatment. The driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Casey Jon Korbely, died at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Nissan was pulling out of the driveway of a home on Tuckaseegee Road when it struck the front of the motorcycle. Korbely was then ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

CMPD said it is continuing to investigate if speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

