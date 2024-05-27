Local

Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Uptown, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a motorcycle in Uptown.

Officials say the accident happened between East 9th Street and North College Street just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

MEDIC took the motorcyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about the people involved or if anyone would be facing challenges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

