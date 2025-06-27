Motorcyclist shot, killed after police pursuit ends in crash, Newton police say

NEWTON, N.C. — A police pursuit in Newton ended on Thursday night when a motorcyclist was shot and killed following a collision with a patrol vehicle, Newton police said.

The incident began at approximately 11:56 p.m., when Newton Police attempted to stop a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 70 for multiple violations, including failure to display a registration plate, speeding, and reckless driving.

The driver, Camden Skyler Childers, 21, of Stanley, failed to stop and led officers on a high-speed chase into the City of Conover, police said.

The pursuit ended on Northern Drive NW in Conover, where the motorcycle collided with a patrol vehicle.

Following the collision, a brief physical altercation occurred between Childers and the officers.

During this altercation, Childers was shot by police.

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on Childers until EMS arrived, officials said.

He was then transported by Catawba County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he died.

No additional details have been made available.

